300-W buck-boost dc-dc converter series augmented with 5 to 28-V 12.5-A models

New 12.5-A 300-W-rated models have been added to the i7C non-isolated dc-dc converter series. With an input range of 9 to 53 Vdc, the output can be adjusted from 5 to 28 V. The i7C topology enables a seamless transition from buck (voltage reduction) to boost (voltage increase) operation. The series is ideal for generating additional high power outputs, from existing 12, 24, 36 or 48-V system voltages, in medical, communications, industrial, test and measurement and battery powered equipment.

Efficiencies of up to 96% minimize power losses, allowing the product to operate and deliver high usable power in demanding thermal environments. Under light load conditions, the i7C’s control techniques significantly reduce power dissipation. A 5-mA input current draw is typical under zero load conditions. This can be reduced to typically 0.25 mA when the remote on-off is utilized to place the unit in standby mode. The low quiescent current allows battery powered equipment to remain functional longer during periods of non-operation.

The basic feature models include an output voltage adjustment pin, positive or negative logic remote on-off, positive remote sense, plus input under-voltage, over-current and thermal protection. The full-featured models are equipped with a power good signal, output current monitoring and the ability to synchronize the operating frequency to minimize system noise.

All the i7C converters measure 34×36.8 mm and follow the industry standard 1/16 th brick pin-out. Three mechanical configurations are available – a low 12.2-mm-high open-frame model, a baseplate construction for conduction cooling or with an integral heat sink for convection or forced air cooled environments. The design of the i7C reduces the number of external components, saving both cost and board space. All models are certified IEC/UL/EN 62368-1, 60950-1 and carry the CE mark for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives.

More information on the 12.5A i7C models, including distributor inventory, can be obtained from the TDK-Lambda Americas website at https://www.us.lambda.tdk.com.