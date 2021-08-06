TDK-Lambda i7C 300-W high-density buck-boost dc-dc converters now ship from Sager Electronics

Electronics distributor Sager Electronics now stocks TDK-Lambda‘s i7C 300-W High-Density Buck-Boost dc-dc converters. TDK-Lambda’s i7C non-isolated dc-dc converters are ideal for producing additional dc output voltage rails up to 300 W from a single output 12, 24, or 48-V ac-dc power supply. The converters accept a wide dc input voltage range with a wide output adjustment range. Featuring a Power Good signal with options for switching frequency synchronization as well as output current monitoring. The i7C dc-dc converters are available in three mechanical configurations – low-profile open frame, baseplate construction for conduction cooling, and integrated heat sink for convection and forced air cooling.

With up to 300 W in a 1/16-brick pin-out, these converters offer high power density with less board space, and feature up to 97% efficiency, allowing for longer battery life and lower power consumption.

Sager Electronics is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, electromechanical and thermal products from leading manufacturers worldwide and a provider of custom solutions. Headquartered in Middleborough, Mass., Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex., and a value-add Battery Solutions Center in Lisle, Ill.

