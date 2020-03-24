Industrial DIN rail-mount dc-dc converters deliver up to 250 W/output

DIN rail=mount DDA dc-dc converters use step-down non-isolated power modules that operate from an input range of 9 up to 53 Vdc, with a wide adjustable output voltage range of 3.3 up to 24 V. The DDA is suited for generating additional low cost, high current outputs from an existing 24-V bus in industrial, semi fabrication and test and measurement equipment.

Three models are available in the DDA series. A single nominal output +12 V 20A, a dual output +12 V 20 A/+5 V 20 A and a dual output +12 V 14 A/-12 V 8 A. Output power is typically 250 W for each of the positive outputs and 75 W for the negative output. Convection cooled the overall output power is 250 W, which can be increased to up to 500 W with forced air cooling.

Positive remote sense, remote on/off and individual power good signals are fitted as standard. The DDA series is highly efficient, up to 95%, reducing internal waste heat for reliable operation. The models are 123.4-mm high, 115-mm deep and have a very narrow 36.5-mm width, providing additional space on the DIN rail.

Safety certifications include IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 with CE marking for the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The units also comply with EN 55032-A conducted and radiated emissions and meet the EN 61000-4 conducted, radiated and magnetic field immunity standards.

More information can be obtained at the following TDK-Lambda Americas website, https://www.us.tdk-lambda.com/lp/products/dda-series.htm, or by calling 800-LAMBDA-4. Product availability for the DDA DC-DC converters can be found via the link to TDK-Lambda’s distributor network (see “Check Distributor Stock”) at https://www.us.tdk-lambda.com/lp/.