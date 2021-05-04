Light-weight 750-W step-down dc-dc converter outputs 3.3 to 18 V

The 750-W-rated i7A non-isolated dc-dc converters from Lambda TDK are capable of operating from an input voltage of 18 to 32V. The step-down converters deliver an output voltage that can be adjusted from 3.3 to 18 V with an output current of up to 45 A. The series has been optimized for a 24-V nominal input and, weighing just 25 g, is intended for use in a wide range of applications including robotics, drones, medical, communications, industrial, test, measurement, and battery-powered equipment.

The i7A 45A models utilize the industry standard 1/16th “brick” pinout, potentially offering cost reduction and efficiency improvements over isolated converters. They can be used in conjunction with a single output 24-V ac-dc power supply to generate multiple additional regulated outputs, with or without battery back-up.

Operating efficiencies are up to 98.5%, minimizing power losses and allowing operation in harsh ambient temperatures of -40 to +125°C even under low airflow conditions. With low output ripple and an excellent dynamic response, the i7A’s design reduces the number of required external components, saving both cost and board space.

The converters measure 34×36.8 mm and follow the industry standard 1/16th brick pin-out. Three mechanical configurations are available–a low 11.5-mm high open frame model, a baseplate construction for conduction cooling or with an integral heat sink for convection or forced air cooled environments. The i7A has an output voltage adjustment pin, positive or negative logic remote on-off, positive remote sense, plus input under-voltage, over-current and thermal protection. All models are certified to IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 and carry the CE mark for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives.

More information on the i7A 45A rated model, including distributor inventory and evaluation boards, can be obtained from the TDK-Lambda Americas website.