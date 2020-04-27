OVC III-certified 600-W half-brick power module operates from a 200 to 425 Vdc input

The TDK-Lambda PH600A280-24 dc-dc converter is rated at 24 V 600 W, further extending the 280-Vdc nominal input PH-A series from 50 W to 600 W. The PH-A series is utilized in HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) equipment for data communications, high voltage transmission, renewable energy applications, robot controllers and factory automation.

Certification to the safety standard EN 62477-1 (Over Voltage Category III) benefits users requiring compliance to the machinery safety standard IEC 60204-1. The PH600A280 does not require an isolation transformer on the distribution panel, reducing cost, size and weight.

The PH600A280-24 accepts a wide range 200 to 425-Vdc input delivering 24 V at 12.5 A. The output voltage can be set between 14.4 and 28.8 V using the trim terminal. With an efficiency of 93%, the module can operate at full load with base-plate temperatures of -40 to +85°C, derating linearly to 80% load at +100°C. Conduction cooling through the base-plate enables the PH-A to be used in outdoor sealed enclosures or liquid cooled equipment.

Following the industry standard, the half-brick package measures 61.0×12.7×57.9 mm (WxHxL). The PH600-A has remote on-off, over-current and over-voltage protection and a five-year warranty. Input to output isolation is 3,000 Vac and is safety certified to IEC/EN/UL/CSA 62368-1, EN 62477-1 (OVC III) with CE marking for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives

More information on the PH-A series, including distributor inventory, can be obtained from the TDK-Lambda Americas website at https://www.us.lambda.tdk.com.