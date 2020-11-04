Modular capacitor concept simplifies dc link applications

ModCap is a modular capacitor concept for dc link applications. The newly developed power capacitors are available for rated voltages of 1,100 to 2,300 V and cover a 365 to 2,525 µF capacitance range. The rated currents between 105 and 180 A are type-conditioned with all types designed for 5-kA recurrent pulse currents. The maximum permitted hot spot temperature is 90°C.

In contrast to conventional cylindrical designs, the B25645A capacitor series is cubic in design and available in two versions of either 243×169.5×90 mm or 258x215x115 mm. Due to this design, the capacitors can sit close to IGBT modules, thus producing short lead lengths. This, combined with a low 14-nH capacitor self-inductance, stops any substantial voltage overshooting at the IGBT modules when the current is shut off. As a result, generally no snubber capacitors are needed. This design also makes parallel connections of capacitors easy. Typical applications are compact converters for traction, renewable energies and industrial applications.

The artificial resin-filled plastic housings comply with UL94 V-0. In addition, the fire and smoke formation requirements, in line with IEC 61071, IEC 61881-1, EN 45545-2 HL3 R23, are met. This makes these capacitors well suited for use in trains.

