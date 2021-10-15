TDK releases Tronics AXO315 force-rebalance digital MEMS accelerometer at distribution partners

TDK Corporation announces that Tronics AXO315, a miniature high-performance 1-axis closed-loop digital MEMS accelerometer, is now available for purchase at Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell and its affiliates Newark and Element 14. The AXO315 sensor and its Arduino-based evaluation kit are now available globally from the three distributors’ websites.

AXO315 is a ±14 g range, in-plane linear accelerometer designed and developed to provide high precision and reliability in the most challenging environments, withstanding severe temperature and vibration conditions common in industrial, land, railway, naval, oil & gas, and construction applications. It achieves one-year composite repeatability of 1 mg, and a 600 ppm composite scale factor repeatability over temperatures ranging from -55 °C to +105 °C and under 4 g vibrations, with an outstanding vibration rejection. Performance is augmented by its superior Allan variance characteristics, with a basis instability of 4 µg, a velocity random walk of 0.006 m/s/√h, and very low noise of 15 µg/√Hz, thus enabling high resolution and low error.

Its characteristics enable a significant reduction in size, weight, and cost of materials for a number of applications. These include servo inclinometers and dynamic inclinometers in industrial motion control units, Inertial Measurement Units (IMU), and Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) for GNSS-aided positioning and navigation of manned and unmanned ground vehicles and trains.

AXO315 features a force-rebalance architecture, a 24-bit digital SPI interface, and an SMD package. Its performance is equivalent to the incumbent analog quartz accelerometers and mechanical inclinometers, but at a fraction of their size, weight, and price. It also outperforms all commercially available MEMS sensors components and eases integration compared to analog sensors.

This product complements the existing lineup of the high-performance Tronics GYPRO digital gyros for high-performance IMUs and INS. It comes in a lightweight 1.4 g hermetic SMD J-lead ceramic package (12 x 12 x 5 mm), enabling low-cost assembly and reliability on PCB, even in fast-changing temperature conditions.

The AXO315 accelerometers are manufactured, tested, and calibrated at Tronics Microsystems’ facility in Grenoble, France. Evaluation of the sensors can be made through an Arduino-based evaluation kit that is specifically designed to provide developers with improved testing functionalities such as output reading and recording, recalibration, and digital self-tests.