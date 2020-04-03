TE Connectivity and TE Connectivity Foundation support global fight against COVID-19

TE Connectivity and the TE Connectivity Foundation, a private charitable foundation funded entirely by TE, have donated more than $1 million to organizations supporting the fight against COVID-19.

The TE Foundation approved a $1 million emergency grant to Global Impact, a philanthropic partner across the private, nonprofit and public sectors, to fund diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines vital in managing the global pandemic.

“TE makes products that are essential to daily living and healthcare delivery, and our employees around the globe continue their important work in these trying times,” said Karen Leggio, TE Foundation board chair. “The TE Foundation board knew we had to do our part, too, by supporting a global charitable organization that is helping to battle the coronavirus. We are proud to be a part of Global Impact’s work to make a real and lasting impact.”

Specifically, the TE Foundation has requested the funds be distributed among the following organizations:

Direct Relief, to supply medical personnel around the world with personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessities

Americares, to mobilize medical personnel for overwhelmed health facilities around the world

Gates Philanthropy Partners’ Therapeutics Accelerator, to speed up the identification and production of treatments for COVID-19

“We want to recognize the TE Connectivity Foundation for its leadership in making a significant gift during this time of great need,” said Global Impact President and CEO Scott Jackson. “Their generosity will go a long way to support the Global Impact charities that are on the front lines developing therapies, researching vaccines and serving their constituencies around the world during this pandemic.”

Separately from the foundation, TE Connectivity has committed to making a series of donations to charities that will have the biggest impact on the communities in which the company operates.

“Our most important priority is the health and safety of our employees and making sure we are doing what we can to support the communities where our people live and work,” said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. “We are working with our employees around the world to identify more opportunities where our dollars can make a difference in the days and weeks ahead.”

TE has donated $100,000 to Direct Relief, as well as $75,000 to the Shanghai Charity Federation to purchase PPE. Additionally, TE will double the charitable match it offers to its U.S. employees to 200% when they donate to specific medical facilities near major TE locations nationwide.