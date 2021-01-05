Temperature sensor accuracy improved with custom packaging for platinum thin film elements

Temperature sensors are one of the most widely applied measurement technologies. As technology advances and industrial processes become more complex, devices continue to require a higher level of accuracy in temperature sensing across multiple industries. TE Connectivity (TE) has been able to provide critical temperature sensing solutions for a variety of applications. In an effort to continue to meet customer demand, TE is now offering custom packaging for resistance temperature detectors (RTD) platinum thin-film elements , which provide highly accurate and stable performance in demanding applications that require fast and precise feedback as well as energy efficiency and stability. With globally interchangeable drop-in elements, TE is able to design and develop probes and assemblies with custom packaging for a variety of applications to meet customer specifications.

TE’s RTD platinum thin-film elements offer the following key benefits:

Highly accurate and stable: The resistance of the platinum thin-film elements adjusts in a linear fashion to changes in temperature to provide accurate, stable measurement in extreme environments with accuracy ranges from ±0.1K to ±0.6K at 0°C. These elements have a rugged construction of glass that minimizes field failures and the need for replacement.

Wide operating temperature range: RTD platinum elements provide stability at high temperatures with low drift over a lifetime and are engineered to withstand temperatures from -200°C up to +600°C. Specific temperature ranges vary depending on the accuracy class and type of lead wires. The gold coated nickel lead wire is available for higher temperature operation and for welding applications, while the silver-lead wire is available for lower temperature operation and for applications that involve soldering.

Compact design: Platinum thin-film elements offer a small outline and low mass suited for applications with rapid temperature changes. Outline dimensions are available in four standard sizes and allow for easy packaging in a variety of housing styles. These elements offer a fast response time to increase efficiency with different accuracy classes available per DIN EN 60751.