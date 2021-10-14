TE Connectivity’s interconnect solutions align with SOSA Consortium technical standard

TE Connectivity is highlighting its portfolio of connector solutions which align with the newest release of The Open Group Sensors Open System Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard 1.0. SOSA uses OpenVPX architecture to help ensure interoperability, improved subsystem SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost), and rapid technology upgrades in aerospace applications and military embedded systems. As a member of The SOSA Consortium, a global collaboration of industry and government agencies that developed the standard to transition sensor systems to an open systems architecture, TE’s active role in the organization allows them to develop interconnect technologies that support the roadmap for next-generation sensor systems.

“The evolution of these standards is being driven by the demand for increased bandwidth and faster data speeds,” said Franck Kolczak, senior manager of business development for TE’s Aerospace, Defense & Marine Division. “To meet this rising demand, TE has worked closely with leading systems developers like The SOSA Consortium to develop interconnect technologies that not only endure in harsh aerospace, military and battlespace environments but also provide the space, weight and power savings that are still required.”

TE offers several solutions aligned to the SOSA Technical Standard that push the bandwidth envelope and offer high-speed board-level interconnect design, high density RF optical interfaces and higher power connectors. These include MULTIGIG RT 3 VPX connectors which support 32+ Gb/s signaling, the high-density NanoRF and optical connector modules, as well as the high-density MIL-DTL-38999 optical interconnect at the panel. All of which are expected to be deployed in sensor systems and supporting platforms across all major US military branches.

“We excel when we bring our customers and our engineering teams together to collaborate and develop new, innovative solutions for rugged high-speed system connectivity, like we are with The SOSA Consortium,” says Michael Walmsley, global product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense & Marine Division. “For TE, it has given us the opportunity to create and optimize newer interconnect technologies, as well as to support the industry by bringing our innovative thinking and expertise to the table to prepare for the evolution of the generations of systems to come.”

TE Connectivity

www.te.com