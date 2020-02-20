TE Connectivity’s new ultra-compact digital temperature sensor

In today’s world, industrial, consumer and even medical sectors are adopting digitalization to collect sensor data. While certain devices are fitted with analog-to-digital converters, the market demands increased accuracy, smaller size, higher versatility and lower prices as data is used for more precise controls. To meet this emerging need, TE Connectivity has designed the TSYS03, a new digital temperature sensor with an ultra-compact design, precise multi-channel digital output and low power consumption.

TSYS03 is available in two different sizes – TDFN8 2.5 mm x 2.5mm and ultra-small XDFN6 1.5mm x 1.5mm – offering a large choice of integrations to any application with space constraints. Its small size enables lower thermal response time, which equates to fast temperature readings, while its improved ASIC design and reduced package size allows for an exceptional price-to-performance ratio.

“Providing sensor solutions that meet the needs of our customers is at the forefront of everything we do at TE Connectivity,” said Noel Burke, product manager of TE sensors business. “The development of the new TSYS03 sensor further enhances our position as a leader in the sensor industry and is intended for use in products across an array of sectors that require digital output and a miniature footprint including industrial, medical, automotive and consumer.”

TSYS03 offers a digital output allowing the I2C communication bus to be configured giving OEMs the ability to add a secondary or more I²C addresses. Additionally, TSYS03 has an enlarged supply voltage range of 2.4V to 5.5V offering a wide range of application possibilities from automotive to any other battery driven devices. Thanks to its low current consumption (stand-by <0.3µA), the TSYS03 can be used in battery applications for years without recharging or battery replacement.

