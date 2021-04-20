Power relay features 2-A SPDT auxiliary contacts

The MS27418 relay series now includes the CII FCC-325 relay, which provides added benefits of auxiliary contacts. The 2-A SPDT (single-pole double-throw) auxiliary contacts can be used to perform additional functions related to the control of the relay allowing for circuit trip feedback status, illuminating an indicator light, and other similar control functions. The CII FCC-325 relay is designed to the performance standards of MIL-PRF-6016 supporting harsh inductive, motor and lamp load applications within the military and commercial aerospace, defense, and marine markets.

“When we designed this relay, we carefully considered the types of environments it has to operate in – environments ranging from 400 Hz aerospace power to 50/60 Hz ground power systems. It was critically important we built the CII FCC-325 to meet and exceed both the challenges and the expectations, while providing the added benefits of auxiliary contacts,” said Randy Biddix, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division.

TE’s FCC-325 relay is designed as a non-latching, hermetically sealed relay intended for 25 Amp resistive loads. From launch systems, to navigation systems, and weapons systems as well as naval equipment, TE’s relay can easily integrate with existing computing systems.

TE Connectivity, 2201 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110, FCC-325 relay product page.