Tech Toolbox: Automotive & Transportation

The automotive industry is undergoing its most dramatic transformation since the invention of the internal combustion engine. Our Tech ToolBox explores the cutting-edge technologies reshaping transportation from 800V EV architectures and liquid-cooled charging connectors to RISC-V processors achieving ASIL-D safety certification.
Inside, you’ll discover practical insights on vehicle connectivity levels, current sensing innovations for electrification, AI-driven efficiency optimization, and zonal architectures with modular wiring harnesses. Whether you’re designing next-generation EVs, implementing autonomous systems, or tackling complex automotive sensing challenges, this collection provides the technical depth and real-world applications you need.
Download this valuable resource written for engineers by engineers at the forefront of automotive innovation.
