Tech Toolbox: EMC/EMI

Have you ever neared the end of a design only to find that it didn’t pass EMC emissions or immunity tests? If you have, then you're not alone. Electronics emit electromagnetic radiation through the air and through cables. Furthermore, your product could also be susceptible to EMI from nearby devices. Even worse, your design might fail electrostatic discharge (ESD) tests and require additional circuit protection.
EE World has assembled a collection of articles that demonstrate how EMI can ruin your day and what to do about it. We look at emissions from phone chargers, LED lighting (a real problem), and DC-to-DC converters. Other articles demonstrate how to
measure emissions with simple antennas. We include a review of a handheld spectrum analyzer. We also look at EMC issues with IoT devices.
EMI emissions often come down to how current returns to its source. Too much impedance in PCB traces can produce unacceptable EMI. Learn how to measure PCB trace impedance, particularly in signal return paths.
