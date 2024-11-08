Continue to Site

Tech Toolbox: Test & Measurement

Everything needs testing and testing needs measurement. EE World’s 2024 Test & Measurement Toolbox Covers measurement fundamentals such as what’s a half digit, something you see on many multimeters. Closely related are accuracy, precision, and resolution. We explain their differences. We also take a look at the Smith chart, a handy tool for RF engineers.

When it comes to going hands-on, we review an oscilloscope released in late 2023. We then look at how to use near-field probes to troubleshoot EMI on your boards.

