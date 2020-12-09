Data collaboration software works directly on oscilloscope data

TekDrive is the first native oscilloscope-to-cloud software solution to facilitate global data collaboration directly on an oscilloscope, PC, phone or tablet. Created to enable ultimate ease and accuracy in data accessibility and collaboration, TekDrive provides engineers the ability to instantaneously share and recall data directly on an oscilloscope, eliminating the need for cumbersome data-sharing practices. TekDrive allows for data to automatically become accessible, usable and shareable across teams and partners, making remote work easier—all with industry-leading security practices built in.

In addition, TekDrive is the first general purpose test-and-measurement file system with scope-like data visualizations. The software provides ultra smooth visualization and analysis capabilities that support any modern browser, including options to view, zoom, pan, measure, decode and analyze full test-and-measurement data on any device without the need for any additional software.

“This technology is a game changer for teams,” says Tami Newcombe, president of Tektronix. “Clients tell us about insecure data-sharing practices that are awkward and unreliable, and now with TekDrive, data sharing is secure and lightning fast. Launching TekDrive today marks a major expansion of our Tektronix vision to focus on relevant and cutting-edge software solutions that directly correspond to the latest industry needs.”

Seventy percent of oscilloscope users have the need to transfer data off scope. Through TekDrive, data updates are instantly saved in globally-accessible shared folders in which owners can manage secure access and permissions at a granular level.

TekDrive was built with the engineer in mind, and boasts a clean, easy-to-use interface for file organization, management, search, upload and download. It’s also architected for ease-of-integration with secure vendor-agnostic REST APIs for scripting, automation and analysis. Tektronix provides SDKs and examples in multiple languages, such as Python, Matlab and LabVIEW. The TekCloud Developer Program also provides a secure way for third party developers to add native TekDrive capability to their devices, instruments and software applications. With a quick integration, any vendor of hardware or software can unleash the ecosystem of TekCloud storage, streaming, visualization and analysis into their products.

“Aggregating data from various instruments has always been a challenge. Engineers often use unsecured USB sticks, or worse, snap photos of the instrument’s screen with a phone,” says Siddharth Deliwala, director of laboratory programs at University of Pennsylvania. “Being able to share data directly from instruments via TekDrive is a breakthrough for engineering teams in the commercial and academic space to learn and innovate efficiently.”

TekDrive is now available in many regions worldwide and will be released globally over the coming months. Tiered pricing begins at $49.99 USD per month for an individual. All TekDrive users receive a free contributor account, which grants participation rights in shared files and folders, with the Enterprise Tier boasting unlimited contributors. A 14-day trial is also available. For more information, visit tek.com/software/tekdrive.