Data streaming/visualization platform works with logging, 6.5-digit DMMs

A native integration mates the Keithley DAQ6510 and DMM6500 instruments with Initial State, an loT dashboard for data streaming and visualization for world-class, remote data access. Keithley and Initial State, both Tektronix companies, collaborated to integrate Initial State’s data streaming and visualization platform with the Keithley graphical DAQ6510 and DMM6500. This integration gives a DAQ6510/DMM6500 remote monitoring capability, real-time interactive dashboards, triggering and the ability to share data—all without the need for a PC or external software.

Designed for monitoring, test and data streaming applications, this software-as-a-service platform is able to securely turn data into real-time, customizable IoT dashboards that are highly interactive. This speed, remote access, and usability makes it possible to instantly interpret data without the need to utilize third party software. Now users can monitor and analyze an experiment remotely in any browser – including on mobile devices.

“Our DAQ customers are being challenged to run longer tests in labs in order to collect large amounts of data,” says Chris Bohn, vice president and general manager at Keithley/Tektronix. “This data usually needs to be highly accessible and converted into usable information quickly. Two Tektronix companies, Keithley and Initial State, have collaborated to meet these demands head on.”

To meet testing needs, the dashboard is able to automate triggers and alerts based on incoming data, so the DAQ can proactively send an email or text message based on rules established by the user. The dashboard can also routinely share large data sets by embedding live data within a website. Data can be downloaded and stored for personal use and documentation or shared securely with colleagues or partners.

The dashboard is compatible with the DMM6500 6½-digit Graphical Touchscreen Digital Multimeter, a touchscreen bench/production test DMM with extensive measurement capability, including transient capture, data visualization, and analysis. It is also compatible with the DAQ6510 Data Acquisition and Logging, Multimeter System, which is complete with a touchscreen interface enabling faster setup time, real time monitoring of test status and detailed data analysis on the instrument.

The DAQ6510 – Initial State Integration is now available worldwide, except in China, with individual and enterprise pricing plans starting at $8.33 a month and free use for students. A free 14-day trial is also available.

Tektronix Inc., www.tek.com