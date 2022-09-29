Next generation 5GigE area scan camera platform handles complex vision-system design

Teledyne FLIR announces the Vizor 5GigE area scan camera family for machine vision. Available in Q4, the first models extend the Genie Nano 5GigE sensor offering by integrating 5 to 24 MP Sony Pregius Gen 4 Global Shutter CMOS sensors. In addition to supporting link speeds of 1, 2.5 and 5GigE, Vizor offers burst mode to capture images at speeds up to 10Gb/s into memory. This, combined with a 500 MB image buffer, allows engineers to rapidly capture information in bursts for high-speed applications. Its Trigger-to-Image Reliability (T2IR) framework gives engineers tools to develop reliable and robust systems faster.

Designed to simplify OEM integration, the Vizor feature set includes PoE, strong thermal management and opto-isolated triggering for streamlined peripherals and easier camera control. System engineers can replace current GigE Vision-compliant cameras with Vizor cameras to upgrade their system performance without changing their application software. Additionally, Vizor cameras support both Teledyne Spinnaker and Sapera LT SDKs and GigE Vision-compliant software packages. Vizor is suitable for high-speed applications in factory automation for electronics inspection, food processing, pharmaceuticals and for sports analytics and virtual reality motion capture.

“Vizor is the first area scan camera family to harness the combined wealth of customer knowledge and technical expertise from Teledyne FLIR, Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne Lumenera,” said Sadiq Panjwani, general manager of Teledyne FLIR IIS. “It is designed from the ground up to empower systems engineers to quickly develop highly reliable and competitive products.”

Like all Teledyne FLIR machine vision cameras, Vizor features a compact form factor for easy integration, an all-metal body with a 3-year warranty, and both rich online resources and access to our world-class technical support team.

The new VIZOR area scan platform will be featured at the upcoming Vision show in Stuttgart and the following week at the Vision Show in Boston.