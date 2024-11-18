Teledyne e2V releases models for Arm-based space processor

Teledyne e2v announces engineering models of the LX2160-Space 16-core Arm Cortex A72 based system on chip (SoC) processor, enabling early project design, hardware and software validation for space-demanding applications. LX2160-Space engineering models have the same fit/form/function as flight models (FMs).

LX2160-Space can be used in many heavy computing applications in Space, from Earth Observation Satellites to Early Warning systems and Telecom, including the processing of data in 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) satellite communications (SatComs). With its 200k DMIPS capabilities, the processor is also suitable for handling compute-intensive data and image-processing tasks. Its rich set of peripherals and high efficiency versus power consumption per core of around 2W provides embedded engineers with unparalleled performance in the smallest form factor and optimized power envelope.

LX2160 benefits from Teledyne e2v’s 40+ years of experience and a track record in qualifying digital processing solutions for high-reliability environments, initially on PowerPC processors and now on Arm. Today, the company offers the Arm based LX2160 as a fully military-qualified device. Its LX2160-Space project is currently under development. Characterization against radiation is ongoing, and some reports have already been made available to customers. Teledyne e2v proposes to have a range of radiation-tolerant space grades qualified up to NASA Level 1 for H2 2025.

LX2160-Space will be available in several Space Grades, from New Space to NASA 1.