DisplayPort 2.0 PHY test setup integrates BERT, analysis of multi-lane 20 Gb/sec video links

The QualiPHY DisplayPort 2.0 source and sink compliance and DisplayPort AUX DME (Decode, Measure & Eye Diagram) oscilloscope software options build on a recently announced industry-leading DisplayPort 2.0 Link Layer compliance test solution.

The market demands higher resolution for Virtual Reality and PC displays — up to 16,000 pixels (16K) — and ever faster refresh rates, requiring faster data transfer from the CPU to the display. To enable these fast refresh rates, DisplayPort 2.0 supports ultra-high bit rates of up to 20 Gb/sec over four lanes (80 Gb/sec total), which is more than twice the bit rate offered in DisplayPort 1.4. Higher bit rates add complexity, resulting in longer test times for an already robust set of compliance requirements.

QualiPHY DisplayPort 2.0 source and sink compliance options for Teledyne LeCroy oscilloscopes, developed in response to these new DisplayPort 2.0 test challenges, are the fastest and most complete physical layer (PHY) compliance and debug solutions available. When used with a LabMaster 10 Zi-A oscilloscope, the multi-lane analysis capability significantly reduces source (PC output) test times. The LabMaster 10 Zi-A performs stressed signal calibration and BERT at the sink (display input) using the Anritsu MP1900A. QualiPHY DisplayPort 2.0 compliance test software automates both the source and sink procedures required by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) PHY Compliance Test Specification (CTS) within one software framework, further reducing test time. Multi-lane analysis and automated source and sink procedures for both BERT and oscilloscope analysis leads to the fastest and most complete DisplayPort 2.0 PHY compliance test solution. Additionally, the DisplayPort AUX DME software uniquely analyzes the DisplayPort AUX channel to quickly debug compliance issues originating in the link layer.

“We depend on efforts of VESA member companies like Teledyne LeCroy to provide comprehensive test solutions for DisplayPort 2.0 silicon and devices,” said Bill Lempesis, executive director of VESA, which develops and administers the DisplayPort standard and compliance logo program.

DisplayPort test software (product codes QPHY-DP20-SOURCE, QPHY-DP20-SINK and DPAUX DME) is available for LabMaster 10 Zi-A and WaveMaster/SDA 8 Zi-B oscilloscopes with bandwidths of 16 GHz or greater.

Teledyne LeCroy, 700 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977-6499, 800-553-2769 or 845-425-2000, Fax Sales: 845-578-5985, contact.corp@teledynelecroy.com, www.teledynelecroy.com