New scopes sport 12-bit resolution, 15.6-in displays, include waveform generation/spectrum analysis

The HDO6000B Series brings together high sample rate 12-bit ADCs, high signal-to-noise amplifiers and low-noise system architecture. Oscilloscopes with HD4096 technology always provide 12 bits of vertical resolution.

“No digitizer is perfect,” says Robert Mart, Teledyne LeCroy’s Director of Product Marketing, “but compared to an 8-bit system, a 12-bit system is 16 times closer to perfect.” Rivals use a variety of design approaches to increase resolution, which impose other performance tradeoffs and are thus unable to deliver 12-bit performance all the time.

The HDO6000B series is Teledyne LeCroy’s latest implementation of HD4096 technology. Covering the range from 350 MHz to 1 GHz bandwidth, the HDO6000B Series offers a sample rate of 10 GS/sec and long memory up to 250 Megapoints. The compact package has a significantly smaller footprint than its competitors, but still features a 15.6 in, 1,920×1,080-pixel display for the sharpest images of acquired signals. An optional internal function generator creates standard and arbitrary waveforms, ideal for stimulating the device under test. Rounding out the package is the industry’s most complete toolbox of analysis software, including optional spectrum analysis software that mimics the controls of a conventional spectrum analyzer.

The HDO6000B is the first ever design to integrate this much capability into an oscilloscope providing 12-bit resolution all the time. This extensive functionality is made easily accessible by the MAUI with OneTouch user interface. MAUI with OneTouch simplifies measurement setup and provides users with dramatically faster answers when debugging signal abnormalities. The instrument may also be controlled remotely using MAUI Studio, Teledyne LeCroy’s new remote control and offline analysis tool.

The HDO6000B oscilloscopes start at $16,990. They are offered in bandwidths of 350 MHz, 500 MHz and 1 GHz. Availability is 6-8 weeks ARO.

Teledyne LeCroy, 700 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977, 1-800-553-2769, teledynelecroy.com/hdo6000.