PCI Express 5.0 interposer works with protocol analyzers

A PCI Express 5.0 Mini Cool Edge IO (MCIO) interposer works in combination with Teledyne LeCroy’s Summit family of PCI Express 5.0 protocol analyzers. The new interposer enables engineers to test products that incorporate card edge connectors or cabled connector assemblies that utilize the MCIO mechanical connector with PCIe 5.0, NVM Express (NVMe) or Compute Express Link (CXL) technologies. The PCIe 5.0 MCIO Interposer joins the list of CrossSync PHY enabled interposers, allowing users to debug enhanced power management and link training equalization through correlated and time aligned physical and protocol layer views. No other solution gives this type of insight into link behavior.

The Mini Cool Edge IO connector is a flexible, robust, and cost-effective connector and cable assembly that helps equipment designers offer flexibility, reduce overall space requirements, and extend the reach for high data rate signals. MCIO connectors and cabled connector assemblies are used extensively in server/storage devices, high performance computers (HPC), switches/routers, and other data center equipment. Now, design and test engineers can test, identify issues, and optimize MCIO connector/cable designs using the Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 5.0 MCIO interposer in combination with one of the Summit PCIe 5.0 protocol analyzers, at data rates of 2.5 GT/sec, 5.0 GT/sec, 8.0 GT/sec, 16.0 GT/sec, and 32 GT/sec in standard or multiport configurations. The Interposer provides probing capability of up to 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 traffic on multiple x8 (74 pin) MCIO connections, based on the SFF- TA-1016 specification.

A CrossSync PHY-capable interposer probes a PCI Express link for simultaneous capture of both oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces, providing insight into protocol-directed electrical behaviors to design and validation engineers. The CrossSync PHY software option for Teledyne LeCroy LabMaster and WaveMaster oscilloscopes enables the oscilloscope’s MAUI user interface to be viewed directly alongside the industry-standard Teledyne LeCroy CATC protocol trace. The combination of the interposer and the software option permits the oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces to be viewed, navigated, and analyzed in a time-correlated way unique to Teledyne LeCroy.

The PCIe 5.0 MCIO Cable Interposer, which can be optionally upgraded with CrossSync PHY support.

