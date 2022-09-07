Protocol test system handles USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C, USB 3.2 link layer compliance testing

The Voyager M4x Analyzer/Exerciser system has been approved by the USB Implementer’s Forum (USB-IF) for USB Power Delivery (USB PD), USB Type-C Functional and USB 3.2 Link Layer compliance testing. The Voyager M4x also supports USB4 logical and protocol layer compliance allowing this single test platform to address the most critical technologies within the USB Type-C ecosystem.

Universal Serial Bus (USB) is on billions of PCs and devices worldwide. To qualify for the right to display the certified USB logo in conjunction with a product, the product must pass USB-IF compliance testing for product quality. “The USB-IF developed comprehensive logo certification programs around key USB technologies to provide real value to both our members and consumers at-large,” said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President & COO. “Test solutions like the Teledyne LeCroy Voyager M4x that can be used to test multiple USB specifications can also help our member companies maximize their test coverage and deliver reliable products to market”.

The Voyager M4x Analyzer/Exerciser system has always been considered essential for certifying USB4 devices and systems. And now the addition of USB Type-C, USB PD and USB 3.2 Link Layer compliance brings together all the critical technologies that USB developers care about,” said Joe Mendolia, vice-president of marketing at Teledyne LeCroy’s Protocol Solutions Group. “There are literally hundreds of automated compliance tests available right now on the Voyager M4x that can serve as the foundation for any USB protocol verification program for years to come”.

Designed from the start to address the broadest range of official USB-IF compliance applications, Voyager M4x uses the same USB Compliance Suite software, test scripts and automation infrastructure that have been used on the highly regarded Voyager M310e / M310P test platforms. Meticulously maintained and up to date with the latest specifications, the Voyager family of compliance test platforms provide one-stop verification for USB PD, USB Type-C and the very latest USB data specifications. All LeCroy protocol analysis and test products feature a hierarchical display, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, comprehensive automation, and the ability to create user-defined test reports.

USB Power Delivery (USB PD), USB Type-C Functional and USB 3.2 Link Layer compliance testing are available now as licensed options that can be added to existing Voyager M4x systems.