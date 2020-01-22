Vector network analyzer covers 9 kHz to 1.5 GHz range

The T3VNA1500 Vector Network Analyzer enhances the existing T3 test equipment portfolio, adding to the affordable selection of test equipment that engineers, developers and schools can use to assemble a well-equipped test bench efficiently, reliably and within budget.

“The introduction of the T3VNA1500 Vector Network Analyzer is an exciting development as it expands on the core equipment commonplace to most test engineer’s benchtop. The launch of the T3VNA1500 provides customers with yet one more choice from our extensive lineup of products thus providing Teledyne LeCroy customers access to a growing set of competitive, high-quality complementary test bench solutions,” said Roberto Petrillo, GM, Teledyne Test Tools. “We have decided to launch an economically priced 9-kHz-to-1.5-GHz Vector Network Analyzer solution which incorporates many unique features as standard, such as Spectrum Analysis capability, distance to fault option as well as a calibration and utility kit. With a base price of only $5,799, we feel that this product answers the continued call for an affordable, fully capable and readily-available Vector Network Analyzer solution which is fully supported by Teledyne LeCroy’s world-class technical support experts.”

The T3 branded portfolio was created to meet the product-design needs of customers across a range of industries such as mobile, automotive, communications, defense and manufacturing. Through strategic collaborations with leading OEM technology partners, Teledyne LeCroy will continue to launch an ongoing series of new product solutions under the T3 brand which deliver a broad range of quality test solutions and functionalities to enable speed-to-market, product validation and design innovation. The brand is supported by the Teledyne LeCroy Customer Care organization.

