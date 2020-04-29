Test instrumentation handles PCIe RAS error injection

A PCIe 4.0 RAS (Reliability, Accessibility and Serviceability) test solution runs on the Summit M5x PCIe Protocol Analyzer/Jammer, the world’s first platform to support PCIe RAS Error Injection. With its PCIe 4.0-compliant jamming capability, the Summit M5x delivers test functionality sought after by engineers trying to ensure improved system robustness. Moreover, the Summit M5x quickly and easily injects RAS errors between a standard Root Complex and Endpoint in adherence to design specifications to identify potential error handling problems.

The Summit M5x PCIe Protocol Analyzer/Jammer provides multi-protocol support for PCIe, NVMe and Gen-Z in a single box at transmission speeds of up to 32 GT/sec, allowing for a new class of analysis and test for devices, servers, add-in cards and switches. It is also the first protocol analyzer to introduce jamming capabilities for NVMe and NVMe-MI protocols. In addition to its ability to jam transmissions between the root complex and endpoint while remaining within normal PCIe operating specifications, the Summit M5x can capture, decode, modify, and describe virtualized systems in a multitude of configurations. The new RAS testing functionality supports PCIe links up to 16 lanes at 16 GT/sec, and includes the LinkExpert RAS tests to fully automate the testing and validation of system level error handling and reporting mechanisms.

“RAS requirements were driven by the server community who need servers to be reliable; they need them to be accessible through the network; and they need to be able to troubleshoot issues and repair or correct problems quickly. We have responded to these industry demands by enabling testing to ensure that these requirements are being fully met,” said Joe Mendolia, Vice President of Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. “With high-speed, state-of-the-art capture, recording, and jamming, the Summit M5x positions Teledyne to deliver unique value to our customers as the industry moves forward with higher-performing systems.”

