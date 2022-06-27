Temperature, humidity sensors/signal conditioners target IoT apps

Renesas Electronics Corporation is changing the way designers build sensor-connected IoT applications with a range of new solutions targeted at faster design cycles, improved accuracy, and reduced system cost.

In addition to the new HS4XXX family of relative humidity and temperature sensors, Renesas is introducing the ZSSC3281 sensor signal conditioning (SSC) IC for highly accurate amplification, digitization, and sensor-specific correction of sensor signals. These new products complement Renesas’ extensive MCU portfolio and embedded AI solutions.

The sensor design process is supported by Renesas’ unique system design platform that significantly eases the prototyping of IoT systems. The Renesas Quick-Connect IoT system consists of standardized boards and interfaces, enabling designers to quickly and easily connect a wide range of sensors to MCU/MPU development boards. The new system also delivers core software building blocks that are portable between boards, greatly reducing coding requirements. Now, instead of writing and testing hundreds of lines of driver code, designers only need to graphically select their sensor and write a few lines of code. All the integration and setup efforts happen behind the scenes, reducing the time to a working solution.

Renesas also provides numerous Winning Combinations that combine sensors with multiple other ICs to offer customers an elevated design platform that mitigates the design risks and reduces development time.

According to a recent Zion Market Research study, the global IoT sensors market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27.9%, reaching an estimated $27.9 billion by the year 2028.

With more than 20 years of experience, Renesas has deep and broad expertise in the sensor market. Renesas’ portfolio includes sensor signal conditioners, biosensors, humidity and temperature sensors, light and proximity sensors, flow sensors, and position sensors.

The new HS4XXX family of relative humidity and temperature sensors provides high accuracy, fast measurement response time, and ultra-low power consumption in small package sizes, making them ideal for a wide number of applications ranging from portable devices to products designed for harsh environments.

Key features of the HS4XXX Relative Humidity and Temperature Sensors include: Very low current consumption: 0.3µA average for 8-bit resolution with a 3.3V supply; Ultra-low sleep current: 0.010 µA; Small 2.5 × 2.5 × 0.9 mm DFN-style 8-LGA package; Highly accurate relative humidity sensing of ± 1.5% RH; Temperature sensor accuracy of ±0.2°C typical;

The new ZSSC3281 SSC delivers highly accurate amplification, digitization, and sensor-specific correction of sensor signals. It includes a two-channel analog front end as well as an integrated ARM-based MCU with embedded mathematics for sensor signal processing. It targets high-end applications including industrial, medical, and consumer sense.

Key features of the ZSSC3281 Sensor Signal Conditioning IC include: Highest performance with flexible analog front-end configurations; Dual-speed mode for highest accuracy combined with fastest update rate; 2 ADC’s running in parallel with up to 24-bit resolution; Enables broad use for different sensor elements with multiple characteristics; Measurement scheduler for optimized performance; Advanced interrupt and diagnostic functions; Digital interfaces including I²C, SPI, and One-Wire Interface (OWI); 4-20mA current loop output, OWI communication via current loop;

Both the HS4XXX family and ZSSC3281 SSC are available from Renesas and authorized distribution partners.