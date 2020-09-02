Temperature sensor ICs deliver precision measurement

Designers of highly reliable cold-chain pharma and other temperature-sensing applications can achieve high accuracy and robust system operation with two new industry-leading Essential Analog ICs from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. The MAX31889 digital temperature sensor features an unmatched combination of accuracy and power consumption, replacing expensive resistance temperature detectors (RTDs) in precise temperature-sensitive applications. The MAX31825 digital temperature sensor enables up to 64 devices per bus, all parasitically powered by the 1-Wire bus, to drastically reduce wiring complexity.

MAX31889: Accuracy, low power, and design simplicity are essential objectives for designers of pharmaceutical cold chains, medical monitors and industrial automation applications. Variances as little as 2-degrees Celsius can adversely impact products and processes by limiting the producer’s ability to deliver quality products, thereby impairing the bottom line. The MAX31889 ensures the industry’s highest accuracy at the lowest power consumption, providing robust protection of customer assets. Delivering precision measurement of ±0.25-degree Celsius accuracy across a wide temperature range, the MAX31889 measures cold-chain pharma product temperatures at a fraction of the cost of RTDs and at 35 percent the power consumed by competitive solutions. The MAX31889 comes in a 6-pin µDFN package.

MAX31825: Sensitive processes and applications often require connecting multiple devices in a space-constrained system to measure temperature and protect processes, assets, and equipment from unacceptable variation. Competitive solutions offer the ability to connect up to eight devices and require an additional wire for power. The MAX31825 reduces design and wiring complexity by allowing up to 64 devices, all connected to the same parasitically powered 1-Wire bus, with the precision of ±1-degree Celsius accuracy. Each device has a unique code which can be optionally programmed with a location address, simplifying system design. The 1-Wire versatility improves system robustness by delivering an 8x reduction in necessary wiring compared to competitive two- or three-wire solutions. The MAX31825, which comes in a 6-bump WLP, also supports longer battery life and extends operational uptime with a low standby current of 2.5µA, ideal for consumer devices and factory automation.

The MAX31889 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $1.65 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX31825 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $1.55 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX31889EVSYS# evaluation kit is available for $56. The MAX31825EVSYS1# evaluation kit is available for $56