Temperature sensor module features data converter, alarms, and timestamping

Micro Crystal introduces the RV-3032-C7 temperature sensor module, which offers on-chip 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) providing a temperature resolution of 0.0625°C with an ultra-low current consumption of 160 nA and I2C interface.

This high-performance ultra-compact module, featuring a custom IC with an embedded temperature sensor, RTC functions, and integrated quartz crystal resonator, sets new standards in low power, small size, and unique power management capabilities.

The RV-3032-C7 is ideal for applications requiring always-on temperature monitoring, limits crossing detection, and timekeeping functions, with compliance to stringent clock accuracy over time.

Its wide temperature operating range (-40 to +105°C), and long battery life are particularly necessary when monitoring cold chains.

Thanks to its extremely low power consumption and power management features, including wide supply voltage range (1.2 to 5.5 V), automatic backup switch, versatile charge pump, and programmable trickle charger, this device can be coupled with a small sized, low capacity, rechargeable battery, or a low cost coin cell power unit. This reduces the overall dimensions and the manufacturing cost of the end product while optimizing the life of the battery.

Besides accurate temperature measurement, the part allows setting high & low temperature threshold alarms with timestamp and interrupt function. It also provide the ability for the end user to make a one-point calibration, to increase the absolute accuracy. This module provides all standard RTC’s features; calendar and time from year to 100th seconds. It includes also multiple extra functions, like external event detection, data protection through password, EEPROM, RAM and frequency output (Hz to MHz), now available in a miniature device.

The part supports a single I2C address and offers solutions to critical design constraints linked to temperature sensor resolution, accuracy, power supply, positioning, size and battery life. Its features make this product perfectly suitable for battery powered IoT, communication, computer, consumer, environmental, industrial, automotive and instrumentation applications.

The module is hermetically sealed in a compact reflow solderable SON-8 ceramic package with the dimensions of 3.2 x 1.5 x 0.8 mm, RoHS/Lead-Free compliant and AEC-Q200 qualified, which facilitates new design-in.