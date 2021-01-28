Temperature sensors optimized for COVID-19 vaccine monitoring and storage

Swift Sensors announces the launch of its secure wireless vaccine storage unit monitoring and alert system to enable medical facilities and pharmacies to remotely monitor COVID-19 vaccine storage temperatures, automate data logging, and respond quickly in case of an equipment problem or power failure.

As vaccine suppliers and public health agencies expand the number of locations for vaccine delivery, pharmacies and clinics must quickly and safely store the vaccines to preserve the vaccines’ efficacy, prevent waste, and comply with data monitoring regulations. Swift Sensors has developed a wireless sensor system to achieve these goals.

Each Swift Sensors vaccine package includes at least one wireless remote temperature sensor to relay storage temperature data to an included wireless gateway.

The gateway sends data to a secure cloud-based Swift Sensors Console account. Pharmacy and clinic managers can view temperatures in real-time on their computer or mobile device. They can also receive instant alerts via text, voice, or email if the storage unit temperature exceeds established thresholds.

Swift Sensors offers a choice of two temperature sensor models with each package. The SS-SEN-110 Wireless Sub-Zero Temperature Sensor measures temperatures from -320°C to +302°C, while the SS3-105 Wireless Remote Temperature Sensor reads temperatures from -40°C to +125°C.

The Swift Sensors Console stores historical temperature readings so pharmacies and clinics can easily comply with CDC and state health department data logging requirements, without having to spend employee time manually recording or updating temperature data.

Health care providers can customize and order their vaccine monitoring package from an authorized reseller/integrator or directly from the Swift Sensors website. Learn more about vaccine monitoring requirements at swiftsensors.com/vaccine-monitoring.