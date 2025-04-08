Temperature-stable MOSFET for supercap voltage regulation in industrial applications

Advanced Linear Devices Inc. (ALD) announced its latest addition to its Supercapacitor Auto-Balancing (SAB™) MOSFET family. This dual MOSFET provides unmatched auto-balancing capabilities and power management for supercapacitors ranging from 2.8V to 3.3V. The ALD910030 uses virtually no power for cell balancing and prevents most catastrophic failures. The chip enhances performance across various sectors, including utility boxes, backup power systems, industrial applications, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable energy, and consumer electronics.

Traditionally, widely used supercapacitors had a voltage rating of 2.7V to 3.0V. However, 3.3V supercapacitors are increasing the demand for advanced voltage and leakage current balancing schemes. ALD’s newest SAB™ MOSFET addresses this need by precisely and effectively balancing series-connected supercapacitors. This chip practically eliminates excessive power usage by dissipating near-zero leakage currents, making it an energy-efficient solution for many applications. Each part is precision factory-trimmed according to individual voltage specifications.

Supercapacitors are commonly connected in series to reach targeted voltage levels. For instance, four 3.3V-rated supercaps can be stacked for applications that need a standard 12V direct current supply voltage. This configuration will produce 13.2V, satisfying the requirements of a 12V power supply while allowing for potential fluctuations.

With its unique electrical characteristics, the ALD910030 ensures precise monitoring and control of voltage and leakage current for each supercapacitor in a series-connected stack. The chip exponentially adjusts drain currents to balance voltages, safeguarding against voltage runaway power fluctuations effectively. The MOSFET operates within a temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.

ALD offers a wide range of SAB MOSFETs to balance supercapacitors from 1.6V up to 3.0V or higher.

The ALD910030SALI is packaged in an 8-pin SOIC and is available through Digi-Key and Mouser, starting at $4.43 per unit for quantities of 50.