Temperature variable attenuators deliver stable performance from -55 to +125 °C

International Manufacturing Services, Inc. (IMS) is now producing Temperature Variable Attenuators (TVAs) for a wide range of applications to 20 GHz and beyond. Its new AV-0607-C TVA s are ideal for RF power amplifiers (PAs), broadcast equipment, and multiband communications systems. With their low-noise, thin-film construction, the TVAs exhibit decreasing attenuation with increasing temperature to help offset, for example, loss of PA or low-noise-amplifier (LNA) gain at higher frequencies and temperatures. They are supplied with well-defined temperature characteristics of attenuation (TCA) from 10 MHz to 20 GHz for designers seeking to simulate their impact on signal attenuation and gain in circuits and designs.

The AV-0607-C TVAs are available with attenuation ranges of 2 to 9 dB and power ratings of 160 to 200 mW from DC to 24 GHz. The 50-Ω SMT attenuators measure only 0.060 × 0.075 × 0.043 in. within 0607 cases to and can fit the smallest and tightest RF designs. They are built for operating temperatures from -55 to +125°C. They maintain stable, accurate attenuation with temperature, with typical attenuation accuracy of ±1.0 dB from DC to 15 GHz and ±1.8 dB or better to 20 GHz and beyond. The AV-0607-C TVAs maintain steady signal levels in harsh environments, including in the most demanding aerospace and defense (A&D) applications, such as radars and satellite communications (satcom) systems.