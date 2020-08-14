Ten-watt external, ac-dc power adapters meet energy efficiency regs

CUI Inc today announced the addition of four 10 W external, ac-dc power supply series to its SWI product family.
New Series
• SWI10B-N: North American blade series with cord options
• SWI10B-N-USB: North American blade series with USB Type A connector
• SWI10B-E: European blade series with cord options
• SWI10B-E-USB: European blade series with USB Type A connector
Features and Benefits
• Up to 10 W of continuous power
• No-load power consumption less than 0.075 watts
• Universal input voltage range
• Level VI, EU 2019/1782, and CoC Tier 2 compliant
• IEC 62368-1 certified
• Black and white color options
• Ultra-compact design
• USB Type A connector option
All four series meet the current average efficiency and no-load power specifications mandated by the US Department of Energy (DoE) under the Level VI standard, as well as the European Union’s (EU) Ecodesign 2019/1782 and CoC Tier 2 directives for external power supplies.
These compact adapters are ideal for powering a wide range of electronic devices and are IEC 62368-1 certified for ICT and AV Equipment, so you won’t be caught off guard on December 20, 2020 when the IEC 60950-1 and 60065 standards expire.
The SWI10B series are widely available online through CUI’s distribution partners.