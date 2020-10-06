Terminal block selection guide

Terminal blocks, often called connection terminals or screw terminals, provide secure wire-to-board or wire-to-wire connections in a range of end applications. While a relatively straightforward component by their very nature, terminal blocks still have a number of design considerations to take into account.

Key mechanical specifications like the wire-entry orientation, wire-securing method, and module type will be important to note based on the design and intended use. Furthermore, key electrical criteria such as a terminal block’s current and voltage rating, pitch, and accepted wire size must be considered to ensure a proper connection and fit.

The CUI Insights blog post, “The Ultimate Guide to Terminal Block Selection” provides greater detail on these key electrical and mechanical considerations, safety ratings, and more to aid designers in selecting the right terminal block for the job.