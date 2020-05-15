Terminal blocks with Push-in Cage Clamp connection technology

WAGO is adding to its existing product line for its 2600 series PCB terminal blocks for power electronics range. Featuring Push-In Cage Clamp connection technology, these new versions allow for increased pin spacing and double pinning to allow for expanded current capacities while maximizing voltage ratings.

Options for these terminal blocks now include UL ratings as high as 85 A and up to 1,000 V. New variants include the following:

2626 series (8 AWG max) now available in pin spacing 12.5 mm, rated up to 38 A/600 V

2606 series (8 AWG max) now available in pin spacing 12.5 mm, rated up to 42 A/600 V

2636 series (4 AWG max) now available in pin spacing 15 mm, rated up to 85 A/600 V

2616 series (4 AWG max) now available in pin spacing 15 mm, rated up to 78 A/600 V

All series are UL1059 certified for 1,000 V in single pole configurations. Additional factory-assembled spacers also allow for the creation of multi-pole configurations that meet 1000V spacing requirements.

Wago

www.wago.com/us/power-electronics