Tescan’s UniTOM HR is focus of Episode 9 of R&D 100 – The Podcast

R&D World editors Paul Heney and Aimee Kalnoskas are back, and this time they’re talking about a lot of news, in addition to the technology of the day. First, they delve into some important updates about the R&D 100 Awards for 2023 — and then dip their toes into the strange new world of AI images. See if you can beat Aimee’s guesses as to which press release images are real — and which are AI generated (simply scroll down to see them).

Then, it’s on to the main event, a look at the development of Tescan’s UniTOM HR, a 2022 R&D 100 Awards winner. This product is the first micro-CT system to deliver both sub-micron 3D imaging and high temporal resolution for 4D time-resolved studies. They hear from Dr. Wesley De Boever, Product Marketing Manager for the UniTOM HR at Tescan. Hear why this product is so revolutionary and how the Tescan team worked to make it a reality.

You can listen to the new episode below, check out older episodes here, or better yet, subscribe wherever you normally get your podcasts — Apple podcasts, Soundcloud, etc. Enjoy!

AI image game … nanoparticles

“Glowing nanoparticles enhance at-home COVID-19 test sensitivity”

AI image game … surgical

“This surgical robotic arm could potentially 3D bioprint inside the human body”

AI image game … bandage

“Engineers at Northwestern develop electronic bandage that accelerates healing”

(Note: The AI color block signatures in the lower right corners were edited out and the dimensions all slightly resized in the images Aimee received, so she couldn’t cheat the game!)