Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Test suite supports simulation of location services in wireless networks

By

GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their Location Services (LCS) Test Suite to support the emulation of location services on GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks.

GL’s MAPS LCS Test Suite comprises multiple products working to support location-based services in GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks.

Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS) is a protocol simulation and conformance test tool that supports the simulation of a wide range of telecommunication protocols (VoIP/IP, TDM, Analog, Wireless) all within a single framework. The application includes various test plans and test cases to support the testing of real-time entities.

You may also like:

DesignFast Banner version: 3e5a0de6