Test suite supports simulation of location services in wireless networks

GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their Location Services (LCS) Test Suite to support the emulation of location services on GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks.

GL’s MAPS LCS Test Suite comprises multiple products working to support location-based services in GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks.

Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPS) is a protocol simulation and conformance test tool that supports the simulation of a wide range of telecommunication protocols (VoIP/IP, TDM, Analog, Wireless) all within a single framework. The application includes various test plans and test cases to support the testing of real-time entities.