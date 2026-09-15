Test tools target faster, denser electronics

Tektronix is rolling out two additions aimed squarely at high-speed serial and data center power validation work.

The 7 Series DPO now tops out at 25 GHz across eight channels and a sample rate that hits 125 GS/s on the four TekConnect channels, or 62.5 GS/s when all eight (TekConnect plus 2.92 mm) are running. The 12-bit ADC and QuietChannel active CTLE are built to hold ENOB up as bandwidth climbs, useful for engineers chasing jitter and signal integrity margins on PCIe, memory bus, and other high-speed serial links where noise floor eats into your eye diagram before you even start debugging. The scope also doubles as a 26.6 Gbps bit error detector, so PRBS pattern debug doesn’t require a separate box. Bandwidth is field-upgradable from 8 GHz up, which matters if your budget today doesn’t match your headroom needs in two years.

Also introduced is the ELR 21000 is a regenerative electronic load built for testing next-gen data center power shelves, particularly the emerging 800 V architectures. It scales in 30 kW steps to 1920 kW, handles up to 5120 A, and returns energy to the microgrid at up to 95% efficiency instead of dumping it as heat. That efficiency gain isn’t just an opex line item, it cuts the cooling load in your test lab too. Slew rate scales with paralleled units, up to 12 A/µs at 240 kW, which is the number that actually matters when you’re simulating a GPU cluster’s transient current draw. A 125% short-term overpower rating lets you validate peak demand spikes without oversizing the whole rig.

Both products target the same underlying trend: faster, higher-power systems are outrunning the test gear built for the last generation.