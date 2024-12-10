Test Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet with this handheld unit

Fluke Networks introduced the LinkIQ Duo Cable+WiFi+Network Tester, a handheld instrument that combines cabling qualification with Wi-Fi 6E network testing, eliminating the need for technicians to use multiple tools.

The introduction of the LinkIQ Duo advanced Wi-Fi testing capabilities meets the challenges and requirements technicians face with the rapid adoption of Wi-Fi 6E.

LinkIQ Duo combines cable testing with active network and Wi-Fi testing to make it easier to understand Wi-Fi environments, which helps when installing and troubleshooting wireless networks. LinkIQ Duo eliminates the time-consuming effort for swapping and using multiple incomplete or complex tools, and includes all the features necessary for troubleshooting Wi-Fi connection and performance issues and identifying the location, availability, and configuration of access points – in a package that’s convenient whether wandering a site, looking under a desk, or on the top of a ladder.

The LinkIQ Duo lets technicians validate each link of the connection between the Wi-Fi user and the network to ensure maximum performance by:

Qualifying the performance of the cabling between the network and the access point up to 10 Gb/s – critical to the performance of today’s high-speed Wi-Fi networks.

Validating the connectivity to the switch along with the maximum data rates of the switch port.

Determining if there is sufficient power is available for the task.

Verifying connectivity to key assets such as a Wi-Fi controller.

Checking the configuration of the access point as well as the wireless environment in which it is operating.

The LinkIQ Duo also flags common configuration errors such as use of an illegal channel for the detected region or non-recommended channel; access points that overlap with an adjacent access point unless one is low power; and weak security settings.

A shielded 8-pin modular jack accepts 8-pin modular (RJ45) plugs that support 10GBASE-T, 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 10BASE-T, Wire map Only. Cables include balanced twisted-pair cabling, unshielded twisted-pair, screened twisted-pair, two-pair, and/or four-pair.

Wi-fi protocol diagnostics cover: