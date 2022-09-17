Tester checks out SD card, eMMC devices

Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd introduces its PGY-SSM-EV-Tester SD, eMMC AC/DC Electrical Validation Tester for electrical characterization of SD card for UHS-I and eMMC for HS400 (eMMC5.1) specification. This innovative solution enables validation engineers to test the SD card and eMMC devices by the click of a button for different operating modes and characterize 100s of electrical and timing specifications saving significant validation time.

PGY-SSM-EV-Tester provides the flexibility to select an SD card, microSD card, or eMMC device and its operating modes for testing purposes. PGY-SSM-EV-Tester allows the user to place these devices in different modes and send read and write commands. PGY-SSM-EV-Tester software communicates with an oscilloscope to acquire the clock, command, strobe, and data signals over an ethernet interface. The software analyzes the oscilloscope-acquired data for AC and DC characteristics of SD cards and eMMC devices.

PGY-SSM-EV-Tester makes 100s of measurement for SD card and eMMC devices and also checks for limits specified in the standards document. PGY-SSM-EV-Tester allows the test engineers to write different test cases. The tester allows flexibility to vary the time delay between clock and command signal and validate the boundary specifications.

Key Features of PGY-SSM-EV-Tester SD and MMC AC/DC electrical measurement solution include: Supports eMMC 4.41, 4.51, 5.0, 5.1 and SD card 2.0/3.0 (UHS-I) Specifications; Supports host controller for eMMC and SD card and flexibility to place devices in operating modes; Exerciser capability to write different test cases and inject the traffic to devices; Controls the eMMC and SD card host controller and oscilloscope signal acquisition for seamless measurement analysis; Provides all AC/DC measurements and generates detailed reports;

PGY-SSM-EV-Tester is now orderable.