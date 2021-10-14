Texas Instruments secures LEAP Award in Switches & Sensors

With zero-drift, high accuracy over time and temperature, and reliable 3-kVrms, Texas Instruments’ TMCS1100 and TMCS1101 Hall effect current sensors earned the honor of the 2021 LEAP Award winner in the Switches & Sensors category.

LEAP Awards honor innovative products across 12 categories. More than 100 entrants were received for the annual competition which celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals.

The sensors provide a total sensitivity drift over temperature of 0.45 temperature maximum, which is one-third of other magnetic current sensors, and a maximum full-scale offset drift of <0.1 percent. This translates into high measurement accuracy and reliability across a wide current range, which is especially important for AC or DC high-voltage systems such as industrial motor drives, solar inverters, energy-storage equipment, and power supplies.

The ultra-high accuracy at 1 percent max for the TMCS1100 and 1.5 percent max for TMCS1101, eliminates the need for device calibration, and typical linearity of 0.05 percent, reduces signal distortion, and helps maintain accuracy across the extended industrial temperature range of -40°C to 125°C.

Both devices support a ±600-V lifetime working voltage – up to 40 perecent higher than competitive devices in the same 8-pin SOIC package – and have been rigorously tested beyond industry-standard UL and VDE requirements for greater design margin and an extended device lifetime.

The judges commented: “This product exploits zero-drift technology to create devices with low drift and high accuracy over time and temperature. The 3-kVrms AC and DC isolation makes these devices appropriate for motor drivers, solar inverters, energy-storage equipment and power supplies.” Congratulations!