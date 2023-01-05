TFT display now available in 10.1” screen size

Newhaven Display International, Inc. announces the release of a new IPS TFT display line in a 10.1” screen size.

Newhaven Display releases six new IPS displays in a 10.1” screen size to their LCD TFT product line. With In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, these displays are capable of truer color reproduction, deliver the best contrast, and feature high-brightness backlights for direct sunlight visibility that won’t get washed out or distorted when viewed at any angle. It’s clear to see why IPS is the superior TFT display type in the industry.

In addition, these 10.1” IPS displays offer three interface options to choose from including RGB, LVDS, and HDMI interface, each with two touchscreen options capacitive or without a touchscreen. Added design improvements of this new IPS display line were made with an EMI filter on the input power supply line.

Finally, these 10.1” IPS displays offer a replacement option to the TN models due to their same mechanical footprint. This makes them compatible with controller boards, brackets, enclosures, and other assembly components presently used with TN displays. The new 10.1” IPS displays also use the same HX8282 driver IC, making them compatible with existing software. (The HDMI modules include an ADV7611 driver IC).