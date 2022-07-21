TFT displays support a 24-bit LVDS interface

Display solutions and Review Display Systems (RDS) have announced the introduction of a new family of TFT display modules. Display manufacturer Chefree has designed and developed the Family Model Series of compatible TFT displays that all feature a common, universal 30-pin data interface.

The Family Model Series product range implements a universal 30-pin connector that supports a 24-bit LVDS interface, enabling a color palette of up to 16.7 million colors, a 3.3v power circuit, a 12v LED backlight driver providing backlight dimming, and an EETI touch controller offering support for USB or I²C interface for projected capacitive touchscreens.

The display modules also provide excellent optical performance with the implementation of IPS (in-plane switching) LCD technology which enables highly consistent color and image reproduction, and wide viewing angles. High brightness options are available with brightness specifications ranging from 350cd/m² up to 1000cd/m². Operation in extreme environments is supported with a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to +85°C.

The Family Model Series includes display modules with traditional 4:3 and 16:9 wide aspect ratios, and a range of sizes and resolutions including 5.0-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels), 7.0-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels), WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels), 8.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels), 8.4-inch SVGA (800 x 600 pixels), 10.1-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels), WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) and 10.4-inch XGA (1024 x 768 pixels), 12.1-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) and 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels).

The new Chefree Family Model Series of TFT display modules are now available from Review Display Systems Inc.