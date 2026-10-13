The Growing Role of Miniaturized Connectivity Across Industries

Sponsored by TE Connectivity.

Many industries are trying to fit more signal, power and data connectivity into ever-shrinking form factors. Miniaturized signal and data connectors have enabled automotive manufacturers to address that challenge, and similar demands are emerging in other applications.

At TE Connectivity, smaller connector families have evolved alongside electrification, electronification and the need to reduce weight and cost.

Inside electric vehicle battery packs, battery-management systems and module controllers must fit high-count connectivity into tiny footprints. Meanwhile, growing data requirements are reshaping vehicle designs. High-performance computers, ADAS, safety systems and zonal architectures call for higher pin counts and greater signal density. Cameras, lidar, radar, cabin displays and entertainment systems add further ports and data connections.

“The vehicle size is not increasing,” says Vinod Viswanath, senior product manager at TE. “Engineers are trying to pack in more sensors because of these added functions. This can only be achieved by shrinking the available space or adding more input-output devices onto the same PCB.”

Manufacturers are turning to multilayer PCBs while tightening connector footprints and terminal pitches. Smaller headers can reduce overall system size, while lower-current signal and data lines—often down to milliamps—allow for more compact interfaces than older vehicle wiring.

When developing these components, the objective is to match the actual needs of the application rather than shrinking parts simply for the sake of it.

“It’s important to understand that we aren’t compromising on performance and reliability,” says Leon Schuetz, product manager of signal and power connectivity at TE. “It is bringing the same quality in a smaller size.”

“We as a company are looking for continuous reduction of CO 2 footprint,” adds Manuel Schwenger, senior product manager at TE. “This comes along with the size reduction.”

TE’s portfolio includes miniaturized signal and data connectors designed for different parts of the vehicle. On the signal side, that shift started with NanoMQS.

“Engine control units have actually been the first project kick-off for this terminal and connector family, because there was a constraint in the vehicle where we saw our traditional MQS connection system would not fulfill the space requirements,” explains Schuetz. “With this first successful project launch, we realized that we could proliferate this terminal and connector family to a lot of other applications. And so, it naturally developed into this broad portfolio—we even have follow-on developments such as PicoMQS, which is even smaller.”

The connectors can use surface-mount technology, which places them directly on the PCB and leaves more room on multilayer boards.

Miniaturized signal connectors can also be paired with standard MQS and power connections in a mixed connector. Instead of dedicating separate housings to signal and power, manufacturers can combine the connections needed for a module in one housing. This modular approach provides flexibility in setting up common hardware platforms that are adapted for different vehicle functions through software.

Then there are TE’s data connectors. “We are offering full-link connectivity solutions—so coming from the headers through the connectors, but also cable assemblies,” says Schwenger.

For vehicle modules with increasing coaxial connections, TE has developed MATE-AX as a mini coax, mini FAKRA system. Its four-port header has a similar PCB footprint like a one-port standard FAKRA header.

Beyond automotive, TE’s products are finding their way into Industrial and Commercial Transportation, Industrial and Digital Data Networks applications.

Commercial trucks and buses may be larger than passenger vehicles, but they face many of the same connectivity issues as they add electrification, cameras, ADAS and other electronic capabilities.

“Comparable to the applications within automotive, we see a lot of use cases within industrial and commercial transportation,” says Schuetz. “This can be sensing and control, power distribution units, battery management systems within the inverters and converters. In-vehicle data systems are also in need of miniaturized connectivity solutions.”

Industrial use is driven by similar application needs. Robotics and control units involve tightly packed components and wire routing, while power systems are adding machine-level sensing and intelligence.

“These connectors can be used wherever there is a requirement for rugged or compact connectivity,” says Viswanath. “For example, for battery applications we have miniaturized connectors which are flame retardant and very compact.”

As for the digital data network market, TE sees demands for coaxial and differential Ethernet-based products in smart devices and data centers.

“There is the benefit of having established products developed to serve robust automotive standards and produced at high scale,” says Schwenger. “Why not reuse what is already existing, in other applications where requirements are maybe a bit lower?”

Within automotive, the move toward a more connected vehicle continues. New driver-assistance, safety and comfort features are adding electronic content across the vehicle—from electronic mirrors to lighting. Zonal architectures are reducing the number of control units while increasing the complexity within each one.

“The beauty of TE’s portfolio, I believe, is that we are ready for whatever application will come up in the future, whatever technology will be in store,” says Schuetz. “We actively position ourselves in the early development stage with our customers. Because we know that the value we bring as a component manufacturer comes from the system we enable.”

To learn more, visit TE.com.