The next level of ultrasonic technology covered in online summit

Ultrasonic sensors have rapidly gained popularity in recent years—what was once a niche product has now

become a key technology that can be found almost everywhere in the automation sector.

As the market leader in this sector, Pepperl+Fuchs will be dedicating a whole day of events at its second Online Summit to providing insight into the latest trends and future developments. On November 19, 2020, the theme of the day will be “Next Level of Ultrasonic Technology,” with keynotes, presentations, and panel discussions exploring the following topics in further detail:

• Ultrasonic sensors that are only capable of providing a simple proximity value are a thing of the past. Parameterization options are becoming increasingly specific, and the ability to preprocess data is improving constantly — what advantages can ultrasonic sensors now offer in terms of implementing standard measuring and control applications?

• The design of ultrasonic sensors has long made it difficult to achieve SIL/PL suitability — however, this technology demonstrates a number of properties that make it very attractive for use in safety applications. How exactly can the latest generation of ultrasonic sensors help here?

• Industry 4.0 applications often require spatially remote measuring points and utilize data in IT platforms outside of traditional control circuits — this often requires the use of automation components that have been designed specifically for this purpose. What exactly are the wireless M+O ultrasonic sensors that are becoming increasingly sought after in this context.

Pepperl+Fuchs

www.pepperl-fuchs.com