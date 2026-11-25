ICE vehicles have transitioned from electromechanical power-train subsystems to all-electronic ones.

Well before the 1960s, the weaknesses of the electromechanical Kettering system were known. The system had been refined and improved, and many shortcomings had been overcome to a large extent by advanced design, materials, and production. There was little apparent possibility for further improvement, as it appeared that the system was as good as it was going to get.

The solution was to look to an alternative approach as the replacement for the ignition function, using solid-state components which were becoming reliable, practical, and affordable. This was not done in one action to replace the entire system. Instead, it was done gradually as new components provided new options, while the subtleties and realities of using electronic components in this application became better understood and managed.

The first step in electronic ignition was a modification of the conventional system. In an electronic system, there is still a distributor, but the points have been replaced with a pickup coil or sensor, shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. The points in the Kettering system (left) were replaced by a pickup coil that sensed the rotation of multiple magnets on the distributor shaft (right). (Image: JBugs)

Along with this, there’s an electronic ignition control module, seen in Figure 2.

Figure 2. The first step of going all-electronic replaced the breaker with a triggered pickup sensor and an electronic control module. (Image: Champion Auto Parts)

As with conventional ignition systems, electronic systems have a primary circuit and a secondary circuit. The entire secondary circuit is the same as in a conventional ignition system.

The pickup coil is triggered by a magnet on the crankshaft to set the ignition spark timing. These are far less likely to break down than conventional systems and provide very reliable operation. There is also an electronic ignition control module.

With the ignition switch turned on, primary (battery) current flows from the battery through the ignition switch to the coil primary windings. Primary current is turned on and off by the action of the armature as it revolves past the pickup coil or sensor.

As each tooth of the armature nears the pickup coil, it creates a voltage that signals an electronic module to turn off the coil primary current. The sensor detects the engine’s position and sends signals to the engine control module (ECM, also called engine control unit or ECU), which in turn triggers the ignition coil to send the spark at precisely the right moment.

A timing circuit in the module will turn the current on again after the coil field has collapsed. When the current is off, however, the magnetic field built up in the coil is allowed to collapse, which causes a high voltage in the secondary windings of the coil. It is now operating on the secondary ignition circuit, which is the same as in a conventional ignition system.

Getting rid of the distributor

Using solid-state switches that didn’t wear out increased reliability, but those solid-state switches were still linked to the distributor shaft, which was mechanically driven from the camshaft. Since gear wear would always be an impediment to proper spark timing, mechanical ignition systems had to evolve. Beginning in the early 1980s, vehicle manufacturers began moving from the mechanical distributor to a distributor-less ignition system (DIS).

It differs greatly from the other two types. In this system, coils sit directly on top of the spark plugs (there are no spark plug wires between the distributor and the plugs), and the system is completely electronic, shown in Figure 3. The spark plugs are fired directly from the ignition coils, and their timing is controlled by the ignition module and the engine computer (ECU)

Figure 3. The DIS replaces the electromechanical distributor with an electronic triggering and sequential routing/switching circuit, while the multiple coils are mounted directly on the individual spark plugs. (Image: Champion Auto Parts)

The distributorless ignition system can have one coil per cylinder or one coil for each pair of cylinders. In the latter case, the coil is fired at the proper instant for the cylinder on the power stroke, while also “wasting” an irrelevant spark for the adjacent cylinder that is in exhaust mode.

The distributorless approach seems contrary to good engineering practice of “less is better” with respect to parts count and reliability, as it requires more coils. Yet its advantages outweigh that presumed drawback, among which are:

No timing adjustments.

No distributor cap and rotor.

No moving parts to wear out.

No distributor to accumulate moisture and cause starting problems.

It increases the efficiency of the engine and is also more fuel-efficient.

Stronger, more consistent spark under all engine-power conditions.

There are no costly, failure-prone spark-plug wires between the distributor and the spark plugs—and those are special wires, with high-voltage insulation, rubber “boots” to cover and protect their connection to the spark plug contact, and other costly attributes.

Due to these advantages and the advances in components that brought the cost down while meeting the reliability requirements, nearly all cars since 2000 have had fully distributorless ignition systems.

Relative comparison tells the story

The old-time, now-obsolete Kettering points-based system is no longer used in new cars, but what about those classic cars still on the road? Owners of such cars have two options: “purists” can keep those cars going with the old style of ignition system – yes, you can buy these parts for most older cars, admittedly with some scrounging efforts and hunting – or they can “upgrade” to a modern system via a replacement kit.

These complete conversion kits are available for many of these older cars; note that installing these upgrade kits ranges from a modest DIY project to a challenging one. The key differences between the points system and the DIS system are called out in Table 1.

Table 1. The relative attributes of the classic points-based system versus those of the electronic approach show the overwhelming case for going electronic. (Image: JBugs)

The older style has one distinct advantage over the DIS system: a person with some skills can adjust and replace the parts themselves, and at modest cost, on a piece-by-piece basis. In contrast, a modern DIS system is not repairable, as the entire control module and many of the DIS subsystems must be discarded and replaced (a familiar story with high-tech electronics). Nevertheless, the tangible advantages of DIS (and other enhanced features it offers) have made it the only viable ignition system for modern vehicles, especially since they also must meet various pollution and efficiency mandates.

The next part of this article transitions from the ignition subsystem to the subsystem that mixes gas with air and delivers it into the cylinder for ignition.

References

Distributors: Points vs. Electronic Ignition, JBugs

Electronic Ignition vs. Points, YouTube

Three Types of Vehicle Ignition Systems and How They Work, Advance Auto Parts

What Is the Difference Between Conventional, Electronic and Distributor-less Ignition Systems?, Your Mechanic

Understanding Breaker Point Ignition Systems, Gas Engine Magazine

Electronic Ignition System: Definition, Parts, Working, Advantages, Application, The Mechanical Engineering

Ignition Systems, Clemson University

How Ignition Systems Work, Champion Auto Parts

Delco ignition system, Wikipedia

A Beginner’s Guide to Fuel-Injected vs. Carbureted Engines, CarParts.com

Carburetor vs Fuel Injector, Goldfarb & Associates

The Pros And Cons Of Carbureted vs. Fuel Injected Engines, Boldmethod LLC

Carburetor vs. Fuel Injection: What’s the Difference and Which Is Better?, I Evil Energy

How a fuel injection system works, How A Car Works

Forget the Spark Plug: Use a Laser to Ignite ICE Gasoline, Electronic Design

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