ICE vehicles have transitioned from electromechanical power-train subsystems to all-electronic ones.

The first gasoline engines were crude. Not only did they have a simple magneto-based yet inefficient spark-ignition subsystem, but they also used a simple approach to feeding fuel and air into the cylinder to be ignited: a drip-based gravity feed and natural suction. If you can’t believe this worked, consider that it was used by the Wright brothers in the engine they built themselves for their famous1903 flyer!

Soon, however, the limitations of this drip system became apparent, and a more advanced design using a carburetor was developed, evolving into a sophisticated fuel/air delivery subsystem. It was successfully used, with many variations and many enhancements, for decades until electronics took over in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The carburetor is entirely mechanical, meaning it doesn’t rely on computers or other electronics to operate. Instead, it works via cables from the throttle (gas pedal) and vacuum systems. It is located on top of the intake manifold and beneath the air filter.

The carburetor uses a clever arrangement of airflow and fuel flow principles to deliver a metered amount of vaporized fuel into the cylinder, along with air. In the basic diagram of Figure 1, there is a float-type chamber where fuel is collected and distributed to the fuel “induction” system. The fuel is drawn directly from the fuel tank, pulled by a vacuum.

Figure 1. The carburetor uses the basic physics principle of airflow and the Venturi effect to develop the “jet” of atomized fuel and air. (Image: Boldmethod, LLC)

By using the Venturi effect, in which air speeds up in the manifold due to a narrowing of the chamber, fuel is vaporized (atomized) and mixed with air prior to entering the engine. The volume of air flowing through the induction system is the primary means of fuel metering.

The throttle controls how much air goes into the engine. This fuel/air mixture then flows together through the induction system to the engine’s cylinders, where it is ignited by spark plugs to produce power.

The choke and throttle valves have distinct roles in adjusting the air-fuel ratio. The choke valve decreases the amount of air entering the mixture while increasing the fuel supply, typically used during cold starts. The throttle valve (also known as the butterfly valve) is connected to the vehicle’s accelerator pedal and controls the flow of the air-fuel mixture into the engine.

Over the years, the carburetor has been improved and enhancements added to improve performance under varying engine conditions. Carbureted engines can have a single or double barrel, with single-barrel carburetors having only one venturi operating, while double-barrel carburetors have two venturis for additional power. There are also some vehicles that have four barrels, where two of the barrels (primary) are always operating while the other two (secondary) open up at higher speeds.

While carburetors are completely mechanical and fundamentally reliable, they have drawbacks. Most importantly, their operational settings are largely fixed and cannot be dynamically adjusted in real time to accommodate factors such as a change in air density (usually due to altitude), temperature, engine needs, and other non-static parameters. They are also prone to getting clogged due to build-up of dirt and other residues, especially on their venturi paths, thus requiring a clean-out every 10,000 to 25,000 miles.

Finally, carburetors can only deliver a constant gas/air ratio, and too much gas leads to pollution and poor efficiency, while too much air results in engine roughness and misfiring. Depending on the vehicle, its overall condition, and the power-train specifics, they may require some fine-tuning to optimize performance.

Despite their limitations, carburetors have served well for decades. However, the performance and regulatory needs of modern cars, along with the desire for more real-time dynamic adjustments to optimize performance, led to electronic fuel injection (EFI) as an alternative — the subject of the next section.

References

Distributors: Points vs. Electronic Ignition, JBugs

Electronic Ignition vs. Points, YouTube

Three Types of Vehicle Ignition Systems and How They Work, Advance Auto Parts

What Is the Difference Between Conventional, Electronic and Distributor-less Ignition Systems?, Your Mechanic

Understanding Breaker Point Ignition Systems, Gas Engine Magazine

Electronic Ignition System: Definition, Parts, Working, Advantages, Application, The Mechanical Engineering

Ignition Systems, Clemson University

How Ignition Systems Work, Champion Auto Parts

Delco ignition system, Wikipedia

A Beginner’s Guide to Fuel-Injected vs. Carbureted Engines, CarParts.com

Carburetor vs Fuel Injector, Goldfarb & Associates

The Pros And Cons Of Carbureted vs. Fuel Injected Engines, Boldmethod LLC

Carburetor vs. Fuel Injection: What’s the Difference and Which Is Better?, I Evil Energy

How a fuel injection system works, How A Car Works

Forget the Spark Plug: Use a Laser to Ignite ICE Gasoline, Electronic Design

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