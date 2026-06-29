The two problems standing between robots and the real world

Deepu Talla, VP of Robotics and Edge Computing at NVIDIA, laid out a clear-eyed framework for why physical AI hasn’t scaled yet, and what it’s going to take to change that.

Sixty years of automation, and we still haven’t cracked it. That’s the opening provocation Deepu Talla brought to Advantech’s Edge AI Conference, and it’s worth sitting with for a moment.

Industrial robots have been on factory floors since the 1960s. AMRs, collaborative arms, computer vision inspection systems, all of it has been evolving for decades. And yet, if you ask how many robots with genuinely autonomous capability are shipping right now, the answer is somewhere in the millions. The opportunity, Talla argues, is in the billions, possibly tens of billions. We’re three orders of magnitude away from realizing what physical AI can become.

So what’s blocking it? Talla’s answer is precise: two things, and until both are solved, physical AI robotics won’t scale regardless of how good the hardware gets.

Problem one: accuracy

When you’re using a large language model to draft an email or summarize a document, there’s a human in the loop. The model gets it 80% right and you fix the rest. That tradeoff is completely unacceptable the moment the AI is operating in the physical world without oversight. A surgical robot needs accuracy measured in the range of 15 nines (industry shorthand for percentage reliability: two nines = 99%, three nines = 99.9%, and so on). A self-driving vehicle needs six to eight. Even an AMR operating in a relatively forgiving warehouse environment needs two or three nines of reliability before you can trust it at scale. The accuracy bar for physical AI isn’t just higher than what language models deliver today; it’s in a different category entirely.



Advantech’s “Building Blocks” framework outlines the integrated sensing, reasoning, and edge AI architecture required to power the next generation of autonomous robots and industrial systems.

Before ChatGPT, the robotics industry ran on specialist models: one model for lane detection, a separate one for sign recognition, another for path planning. Each was narrow and brittle. The real world is unstructured and constantly changing, and specialist models fall apart the moment conditions shift outside their training envelope. That’s a significant part of why autonomous robots have been stuck.

The industry’s current bet is that the answer mirrors what happened with large language models: build a generalist foundation model first, then specialize from it. ChatGPT demonstrated that a model trained on an enormous breadth can serve as a starting point that you then tune for specific applications. The robotics equivalent doesn’t exist yet, but that’s where the research effort is concentrated right now, across startups, large companies, and academic labs.

The catch is data. With language models, compute was the primary constraint, and once that was solved, the data was largely available on the internet. For robotics, the data problem is structurally different. You can’t train a precise industrial manipulation system on YouTube videos. The data must reflect the specific physics, the specific embodiment, and the specific task environment. NVIDIA’s approach is to generate it synthetically at scale. Cosmos, NVIDIA’s world foundation model, can produce diverse simulated scenarios with accurate physics and motion prediction, enabling synthetic training data generation that would be impossible to collect in the real world at the volume required.

Problem two: integration

Suppose you solve accuracy. You have a robot that’s reliable enough to deploy. What happens when you put it on a factory floor that’s been running the same PLCs, the same MES software, and the same OT protocols for 20 to 30 years? The robot brain, however intelligent, has to play nice with all of it. Writing the integration code for that by hand is essentially impossible given the heterogeneity and legacy depth of most industrial environments.

“If you have a great engineer but they don’t work well with the rest of the team, they’re completely useless. The same is true for robots in a factory.” – Deepu Talla

This is where AI agents enter the picture. Talla’s argument is that LLM-based factory orchestration, a factory brain that can coordinate robots, human workers, digital AI agents, and legacy systems simultaneously, is the thing that makes integration tractable. No human team can write enough integration code to handle that complexity. Agents can.

The three-computer model

NVIDIA’s architecture for solving both problems follows a three-stage compute model: a training computer to build the model, a simulation computer to test and validate it safely before deployment, and an edge runtime computer to run inference in the field. The simulation stage is particularly important. The sim-to-real gap, historically the reason simulation results couldn’t be trusted, has narrowed enough for rigid body manipulation and navigation that it’s now a viable testing environment for many use cases. NVIDIA’s Isaac Sim platform, including physics engine work on soft bodies and fine-grained manipulation, is pushing that gap further closed.

Critically, Talla frames deployment not as the end of the loop but as the beginning. A robot that ships into a real factory environment starts generating real-world data that feeds back into training. The flywheel of data, train, test, and deploy is a continuous lifecycle, not a one-time release cycle.

The Advantech collaboration shown at the close of the session illustrated how that plays out at scale: five factory initiatives running in parallel at Advantech’s own manufacturing campus, spanning inspection, autonomous robotics, and energy management, with vision language models already demonstrating measurable improvements in inspection accuracy by reducing false positives.

The pieces are coming together. The generalist foundation model is the missing one.