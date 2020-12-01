The UKCA Mark – Selling Into the UK After Brexit

By Andrew Johnson, Director of Product Management

The withdrawal of the UK from the European Union or “Brexit” has been a turbulent journey for both sides, concluding on December 31, 2020, with the end of the “transition period” during which negotiations have taken place on new mutual trading arrangements. One of the consequences of Brexit is that the familiar “CE” marking for products is no longer relevant or sufficient for goods sold in the UK. A new marking needs to be applied by manufacturers who wish to continue sales into the UK – it was the fifth largest economy in the world in 2019 and will continue to be a major market in the future.

About the author:

During his 17 years with CUI, Andrew Johnson has played key roles in product management, sales, and operations. His industry experience in power electronics, and focus on the overall customer experience, has given him a thorough understanding on how to navigate the ever-changing environment when it comes to design and global regulations. In his free time, Andrew enjoys spending time with his family, especially when it comes to camping, hiking, and fishing.

