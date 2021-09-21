Thermal dielectric filler eliminates contamination in high-voltage applications

A liquid, two-part, 3.0 W/m-K silicone-free TIM, Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF offers high-reliability performance for a variety of applications where silicone sensitivity is a concern. These include industrial automation systems; power conversion technologies such as motor drives and power supplies; automotive infrastructure EV charging devices; and, computers and peripherals, to name a few. With high dielectric strength at >10 kV/mm and good volume resistivity, Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF is suitable for higher voltage applications, while also providing high-reliability thermal performance at operating temperatures ranging from -40° C to 100° C. Exhibiting extremely low assembly stress, the liquid TIM is ideal for use with sensitive components and/or printed circuit boards with intricate architectures.