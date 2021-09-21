Thermal dielectric filler eliminates contamination in high-voltage applications

Henkel announced the commercial launch of Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF, the latest in the company’s line of silicone-free thermal interface materials (TIMs). With significantly higher thermal conductivity than any previous silicone-free liquid formulation in its portfolio and delivering impressive dielectric strength, Henkel’s new material extends wider market opportunities and production flexibility to manufacturing operations that require avoidance of silicone outgassing.
A liquid, two-part, 3.0 W/m-K silicone-free TIM, Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF offers high-reliability performance for a variety of applications where silicone sensitivity is a concern. These include industrial automation systems; power conversion technologies such as motor drives and power supplies; automotive infrastructure EV charging devices; and, computers and peripherals, to name a few. With high dielectric strength at >10 kV/mm and good volume resistivity, Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF is suitable for higher voltage applications, while also providing high-reliability thermal performance at operating temperatures ranging from -40° C to 100° C. Exhibiting extremely low assembly stress, the liquid TIM is ideal for use with sensitive components and/or printed circuit boards with intricate architectures.
Productivity is also a central attribute of Bergquist Gap Filler TGF 3000SF. The silicone-free liquid TIM is conducive to mass production environments where fast dispensing is necessary to achieve high UPH objectives; it dispenses at a rate of 1.5 cc/sec. With a 1:1 mixing ratio, the material can be stored at room temperature and is easily processed.
Though only recently commercialized, the product is already specified for several customer programs and outcomes have been extremely positive.