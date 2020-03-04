Thermal interface caps available in standard sizes to fit many transistors

In an effort to streamline your manufacturing process and improve transistor cooling, Fujipoly offers a large assortment of box-shaped Sarcon thermal interface caps. These cases are available in standard sizes to fit many transistors and can be custom ordered to your exact specifications. Installation takes seconds by sliding over the heat-generating component. Once fitted, unwanted heat is dissipated to the surrounding environment or nearby heatsinks.

Depending on the power and cooling requirements of your application, Fujipoly case-shaped covers are offered in multiple Sarcon formulations with thicknesses between 0.30 mm and 0.85 mm. Thermal conductivity properties range from 1.1 to 1.7 W/m•K with a corresponding thermal resistance of 0.42 to 1.35°C•in2/W. Each case-shaped cover provides additional benefits including electrical insulation and vibration/impact protection.